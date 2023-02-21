Menu

Crime

Woman from St. Marys, Ont. out $16,000 after falling victim to grandparent scam

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 3:55 pm
Stratford police say a woman in St. Marys was duped out of $16,000 after falling victim to a grandparent scam. View image in full screen
Stratford police say a woman in St. Marys was duped out of $16,000 after falling victim to a grandparent scam. File / Global News
Stratford, Ont., police say a woman in St. Marys was duped out of $16,000 after falling victim to a grandparent scam.

According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to a home on Salina Street after the scam was reported.

The victim told police she had been contacted by a man who was pretending to a Brantford police officer.

The man reportedly told her that her grandson had been arrested and that funds were needed to get her family member released on a conditional discharge, which would allow him to get off without a criminal record.

As part of the shakedown, the suspect also told the victim that she was bound by a gag order and could be charged if she told anyone about the situation.

“What is highly unusual with this case, is that once the victim obtained the money, arrangements were made for the scammer to attend the victim’s residence to retrieve the cash,” a release from police noted.

The man went to the victim’s house on Feb. 9 and again on Valentine’s Day sometime after lunch, police say.

Police describe the suspect as around five feet eight inches tall with black hair and a slim build and he was said to be wearing a medical mask and dressed in regular street clothes.

He left the house on foot both times.

Police are asking anyone who may have video footage from the area on the days of the incidents to check the footage to see if there are any signs of the suspect.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsLondon newsSt Mary'sstratford policeStratford CrimeSt. Marys OntarioSt. Marys crimeSalina Street St MarysSt Marys grandparent scam
