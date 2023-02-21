Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Multiple arrests after ‘volatile’ weekend in Downtown Eastside: Vancouver police

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 4:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Downtown Eastside businesses suffer from ongoing violence'
Downtown Eastside businesses suffer from ongoing violence
WATCH: In the wake of a shooting in broad daylight on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, a number of businesses say if things don't improve in the area, their future is uncertain. Kamil Karamali reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Multiple arrests have been made and several weapons including loaded guns, knives and bear spray seized after what Vancouver police are calling a ‘volatile’ weekend in the Downtown Eastside.

According to the VPD, three men in balaclavas were arrested on West Hastings early Sunday morning after they were spotted jaywalking by officers near Abbott Street.

When they were stopped and ticketed, it was discovered one reportedly had a loaded handgun and the others had knives and bear spray.

Twenty-two-year-old Kaugen Bull has been charged with two firearms related offences, including possession of a firearm.

Read more: Chinatown businesses call for more safety measures after latest shooting

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

On Saturday morning, officers recovered a loaded Glock handgun and illicit drugs after arresting a 25-year-old man during a foot chase near Columbia and East Hastings.

Story continues below advertisement

Patrolling officers initially saw the man commit a bylaw offence, and say he tried to run away from officers before being arrested a block away.

Police believe he possessed the drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspect, identified as Garret Thomas, has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm.

Trending Now

Two men were arrested after a woman in her 30s was bear sprayed outside the Carnegie Centre at Main and East Hastings.

The suspect was tracked to a tent near the Patricia Hotel, where officers seized a sawed-off shotgun.

A man in his 20s from Winnipeg and a 40-year-old Alberta man are due back in court in April.

Read more: Vancouver police release image of homicide suspect after fatal fire

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Finally, a man was apprehended Tuesday after he was seen riding his bike recklessly through traffic and on the sidewalk on East Hastings, police said.

According to VPD, he had bail conditions not to be in the area and when he was arrested they found a cache of weapons — including a gun, machete, bear spray and a baton.

The incidents come as officers continue to investigate a shooting near Main and Hastings Sunday afternoon that left a 31-year-old man with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators from VPD’s Major Crime Section and Organized Crime Section are looking into the cases to determine if they are linked.

Click to play video: 'Suspect in DTES shooting arrested in Chinatown'
Suspect in DTES shooting arrested in Chinatown
VancouverVancouver crimeDowntown EastsideVancouver Police DepartmentVancouver BCdowntown safety vancouvervancouver downtown eastside crimevancouver weapons violence
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers