Edmonton Oilers rise up in 3rd period against Flyers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers rallied in the third period to register a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

Noah Cates opened the scoring halfway through the first, powering a wrap-around under Stuart Skinner. Despite having a quiet first period, the Oilers escaped in a 1-1 tied thanks to a power play goal by Tyson Barrie with 2.9 ticks on the clock.

In the second, Kevin Hayes threw the puck in front and Owen Tippett knifed it past Skinner. Connor McDavid had the Oilers’ best chance on an exciting shorthanded rush, but his wrist shot rang off the post.

Story continues below advertisement

Six minutes into the third, Olle Lycksell was flagged for four-minute high-sticking penalty on Devin Shore.

Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play for his 700th career point.

The assists were also milestones for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (70th point of the season, a new career high) and McDavid (800th career point). The Flyers nearly regained the lead a few minutes later, but Skinner shot out the right pad to deny Tippett.

With 7:21 on the clock, McDavid’s pass banked in off Travis Sanheim for his 43rd of the season.

The Flyers went on the power play with 2:48 left when Evan Bouchard shot the puck over the glass. However, McDavid dashed their hopes just 23 seconds later with an empty netter.

The Oilers had 17 shots on goal in the third after having just 10 in the first two periods.

Skinner finished with 22 saves. Draisaitl and McDavid both had three points.

The Oilers, 31-19-8, will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m., game at 5 p.m.).