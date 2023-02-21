Fatal 2022 Quebec floatplane crash caused by collision with power line: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a floatplane crash last year that killed a 63-year-old pilot in Quebec’s Mauricie region was caused by a collision with a power line.
The report into the incident says the man was flying from Trois-Rivières, Que., to Shawinigan, Que., about 150 kilometres northeast of Montreal, when he hit a Hydro-Québec power line spanning the St-Maurice River, and plunged into the water on July 17, 2022.
The TSB found no indication that weather, mechanical problems or the pilot’s medical condition were factors in the crash.
While the Hydro-Québec cables were not marked or lit to make them more visible, the TSB says they were low enough to not be considered obstacles to air navigation.
The TSB is reminding pilots to be careful when inspecting an unfamiliar landing area, and to consider making a number of passes at different altitudes to have a better chance at spotting power cables or other obstacles that are hard to see.
Shawinigan resident René Martel was declared dead in hospital following the crash.
