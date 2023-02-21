Teen boys charged after 14 armed robberies at Peel Region pharmacies: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy who were on conditional release for alleged robbery-related offences are facing numerous criminal charges after a series of pharmacy robberies in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday that between December and January, the suspects committed 14 armed robberies in Peel Region — six in Brampton and eight in Mississauga.

On Jan. 24, the suspects were arrested and charged in Toronto as part of Project Mayhem.

They were later brought to a Brampton court to answer to additional charges, police said.

The two teens are facing 84 criminal charges in total including robbery, wearing a disguise and breaching a court order.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and investigators anticipate they may lay further charges,” the release said.

The accused cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.