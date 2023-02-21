Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen boys charged after 14 armed robberies at Peel Region pharmacies: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 1:21 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy who were on conditional release for alleged robbery-related offences are facing numerous criminal charges after a series of pharmacy robberies in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday that between December and January, the suspects committed 14 armed robberies in Peel Region — six in Brampton and eight in Mississauga.

On Jan. 24, the suspects were arrested and charged in Toronto as part of Project Mayhem.

Read more: 10 charged, mostly youth, in more than two dozen Toronto pharmacy robberies

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

They were later brought to a Brampton court to answer to additional charges, police said.

Trending Now

The two teens are facing 84 criminal charges in total including robbery, wearing a disguise and breaching a court order.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an ongoing investigation, and investigators anticipate they may lay further charges,” the release said.

The accused cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Click to play video: 'Milton home invasion ends with 2nd-degree murder charge for homeowner'
Milton home invasion ends with 2nd-degree murder charge for homeowner
CrimeRobberypeel regional policepeel policePeel RegionPharmacy Robberyproject mayhempeel region pharmacy robberiespeel region robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers