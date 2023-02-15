10 charged, mostly youth, in more than two dozen Toronto pharmacy robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have charged 10 people, majority of those under the age of 18, in a series of pharmacy robberies after the city saw a record year for these types of robberies.

In an investigation dubbed “Project Mayhem,” police announced they laid 60 charges against the accused, including weapons charges, in connection with 26 armed robberies that took place between December 2022 and February 2023.

Police allege during the robberies a group of males, travelling in stolen vehicles, would enter each pharmacy and commit a “takeover-style” robbery.

Investigators said they would allegedly rush in and make demands for narcotics and cash. In some instances a weapon such as a gun or a knife would be shown. In other instances, there would be physical violence to control any shoppers or employees, police allege.

After obtaining the cash and narcotics, the suspects would then flee in an awaiting vehicle, police said.

“Last year, there was a record number of pharmacy robberies in Toronto – 124 in total,” said Insp. Rich Harris. “So far in 2023, there have been 45 robberies, compared to 11 at this time last year.”

Police also said they are not only concerned about the number of violent pharmacy robberies but how old the accused are.

Of the 124 pharmacy robberies in Toronto last year, police said 69 per cent were minors. For the robberies so far this year, 67 per cent are young people.

“The somewhat level of sophistication can suggest that they [youth] are being lured by older persons. That is of course one of the root causes and what we endeavor to investigate and get to the bottom of,” Harris told reporters on Wednesday.

In the list of 10 people charged, six were under the age of 18 — two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and two 17-year-old boys.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, their names and identities cannot be revealed because of their young ages.

The other four charged were 18-year-old Armani Brown, 19-year-old Terrance Timm, 20-year-old Nathan Kelly and 20-year-old Jahshaide Clarke.

Eight of the charged were from Toronto and two are from Mississauga.

Charges include robbery, robbery with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, disguising with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a release order and using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

Arrests were made following the robberies and during searches of stolen vehicles with suspects inside as part of Project Mayhem. Toronto police worked collaboratively with other police forces such as Peel Regional Police, York Regional Police and Halton Regional Police.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.