Calgary fire crews arrived at the scene of a fire early Tuesday in the 3000 block of 23 Avenue S.W. in Glendale.

The detached garage was engulfed when crews arrived shortly after 5 a.m., crews said.

The structure is unsalvageable but there were no injuries, according to Calgary Fire. Some damage was sustained to a neighbouring garage.