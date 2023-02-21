Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canada’s inflation rate slows to 5.9% in January even as gas, food prices rose

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 6:38 am
Click to play video: '1 in 4 Canadians can’t afford $500 unforeseen expense as inflation bites: report'
1 in 4 Canadians can’t afford $500 unforeseen expense as inflation bites: report
WATCH: 1 in 4 Canadians can't afford $500 unforeseen expense as inflation bites: report
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Inflation slowed to 5.9 per cent in January, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.

The agency said in its latest Consumer Price Index report that lower cell prices were among the biggest factors bringing down the inflation rate last month even as prices at the fuel pump rose.

Trending Now

Food prices rose at a slightly higher rate than in December.

Canada’s annual inflation rate has been slowing since the summer, reaching 6.3 per cent in December.

More to come.

— with files from the Canadian Press

inflationStatistics CanadaCanada NewsBank of Canadainterest rateCanada inflationFuel PricesGrocery pricesinflation Canadafood inflationInflation RateCanada inflation rateOut of pocketinflation 2023inflation 2023 Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers