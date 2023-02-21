Canada’s inflation rate slows to 5.9% in January even as gas, food prices rose

See more sharing options

Inflation slowed to 5.9 per cent in January, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.

The agency said in its latest Consumer Price Index report that lower cell prices were among the biggest factors bringing down the inflation rate last month even as prices at the fuel pump rose.

Food prices rose at a slightly higher rate than in December.

Canada’s annual inflation rate has been slowing since the summer, reaching 6.3 per cent in December.

More to come.

— with files from the Canadian Press