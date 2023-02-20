Kelowna to mark anniversary of war in Ukraine with candlelight vigil

Send this page to someone via email

It was February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

With the one-year anniversary of the start of the war just days away, preparations are underway across many parts of the world to mark the grim occasion.

That includes Kelowna, where there will be a candlelight vigil.

“It’s very important to show solidarity with people of Ukraine,” said Denys Storozhuk, president of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine. “Their morale is, it’s high morale to fight, but it’s low morale to live because they don’t see the end as well to this war.”

Maksym Orlov and his wife Alla Shymko fled Ukraine only a week ago.

Speaking through a translator, Shymko said tearfully that nearly year-long air raids still trigger her.

“She still kind of wakes up and gets mobilized and then she realizes that she’s in Kelowna, Canada, and feels safe again.”

The couple plans to attend this Friday’s candlelight vigil — a day that coincides with Orlov’s 35th birthday.

“They would like to celebrate his birthday, not any anniversaries of war,” Storozhuk said, translating for Orlov.

The pair reflected back on when the war first broke out.

“Just a year ago, they couldn’t have believed that this could happen,” Orlov said. “Ukrainians felt (like) brothers with Russians and nobody could believe that this could happen.”

The candlelight vigil hopes to bring together a large crowd of supporters, no matter their background.

“It’s not only showing support and solidarity but I think if people miss this opportunity, they will regret it later,” Storozhuk said. “People will feel proud that they’re participating in something big.”

Storozhuk said the event is open to everyone and will include many Ukrainians who have settled in Kelowna in the past year after fleeing their homeland.

Storozhuk added it’s a chance for the community to stand alongside them in a time of need.

Elena Radchenko left Ukraine last spring.

She hopes the event brings out a large crowd of supporters.

“It’s not like some normal event, it’s like, I understand your pain and I come to share it with you,” Radchenko said. “I know nothing can help you but I’m here for you. So I think it can help people a lot… just forgive them, a sense they are not alone in this difficult situation.”

The candlelight vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Barlee Road, off Springfield Road.

Candles will be provided by donation.