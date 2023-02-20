Menu

Canada

Fumbled messaging on COVID-19 vaccine mandate spurred Freedom Convoy: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2023 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau government ‘justified’ using Emergencies Act, inquiry finds'
Trudeau government ‘justified’ using Emergencies Act, inquiry finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded the federal government was "justified" in invoking the Emergencies Act to end the convoy protests that crippled the nation's capital in February 2022. David Akin explains the findings from Justice Paul Rouleau, whom else Rouleau is blaming, the recommendations he issued, and the reaction.
Justice Paul Rouleau says the Canada Border Services Agency made a bad situation worse when it mishandled the announcement of a vaccine mandate for truckers early last year, amid rampant anger and false information around the pandemic.

Rouleau pointed out the agency’s mistake in his more than 2,000-page report released last Friday, which concluded that the federal Liberal government was justified in invoking the Emergencies Act last winter to respond to “Freedom Convoy” protests in downtown Ottawa.

Read more: The Emergencies Act’s ‘very high threshold’ was met, commissioner rules in major report

Rouleau’s task included exploring what contributed to the fervour that saw thousands of demonstrators take over the streets around Parliament Hill and block several border crossings with the United States.

He based his findings on hundreds of hours of testimony and thousands of documents submitted as evidence during the Public Order Emergency Commission’s hearings last fall.

Click to play video: 'Analyzing the Emergencies Act Inquiry Report'
Analyzing the Emergencies Act Inquiry Report

Rouleau’s final report says that although the inquiry was not focused on the government response to COVID-19, Canadians felt confused by some of the messaging from officials.

It singles out an error by the border services agency last January, when it released a statement saying unvaccinated Canadian truckers would not need to quarantine after crossing the border, only to issue a correction reversing that position the next day.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

