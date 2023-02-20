Edmonton’s most vulnerable say they are ‘fine’ as cold snap sweeps through city

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton has issued an extreme weather warning but some of the city’s most vulnerable say they are doing “fine.”

Houseless persons downtown told Global News the weather is “not that big of a deal.”

“No one is freezing, no one has red cheeks,” said Xiiray Doore, who is staying at the Hope Mission shelter.

He said during the last cold snap, he was really freezing, and his toes got wet, but he was able to use the shelter and the Bissell Centre for warmth and food.

“All you need is a full belly and warm clothes” to protect yourself from seriously cold temperatures – something you just can’t help as a homeless person, he said.

Global News meteorologist Jesse Beyer said the city could face highs this week at or below -20, with overnight lows close to -30. The average high for this time of year is -2, he added.

Edmonton has had a few cold stretches this winter with highs well below average. This week will see some of the coldest temperatures since the cold snap that started mid-December and stretched over the holidays.

The extreme weather response goes into effect when temperatures reach below -20, as they are expected to this week. There also needs to be wind chill for at least three consecutive nights, and shelter use rates over 90 per cent, according to the city’s website.

The response will be in effect until Sunday, Feb. 26.

With files from Jesse Beyer and Kendra Slugoski, Global News