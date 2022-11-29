City of Edmonton activates extreme weather response

Send this page to someone via email

The city activated its extreme weather response at 8 a.m. Tuesday to keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe during this cold snap. It’s expected to remain in place until Thursday, Dec. 8, at 8 a.m.

The response is triggered when the wind chill makes temperatures feel like -20 C for at least three consecutive nights and shelter utilization rates are over 90 per cent.

The extreme weather response includes transit, expanded overnight shelter, day services and warming buses.

Dedicated overnight Edmonton Transit Service bus routes to take people to shelters between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. ETS will stop at all bus stops to pick up anyone waiting when the weather is -20 C and below with wind chill.

Al Rashid Mosque (13070-113 Street) is offering 75 overnight spaces to shelter people during the extreme weather response.

“Being caring and compassionate for one’s fellow human beings is a central part of Islam,” said Sadique Pathan, the Al Rashid Mosque Outreach Imam. “The existence of countless homeless citizens in Edmonton points to the need for all of us to step up and lend a helping hand.”

Bissell Centre will operate its community space seven days a week, 10 hours a day (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.), where people can access supports like laundry, showers, meals, Indigenous cultural supports, mental health resources and housing resources.

Boyle Street Community Services will operate its community centre seven days per week, 11 hours a day (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.), where people can access housing supports, Indigenous cultural supports and showers.

The Winter Warming Bus, operated by Boyle Street Community Services, is offering food, winter clothing, blankets and transportation to warming centres and shelters.

The Encampment Response Team will conduct wellness checks.

All Edmonton Public Library locations and recreation facilities will be open to the public for warming purposes during regular operating hours.

The city will not be opening LRT stations as part of the extreme weather response. “LRT stations are not appropriate shelter space as they lack amenities such as heat, and adequate washroom facilities,” the city said in a news release.

If Edmontonians notice someone suffering from hypothermia (uncontrollable shivering, drowsiness or exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, or slurred speech; or unconscious), they should call 911 for someone in serious distress or in cases of emergency or call 211 and press 3 for 24/7 Crisis Diversion non-emergency support for shelter, intoxication and mental health.