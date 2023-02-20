Menu

Education

Montreal’s ÉTS engineering school inaugurates, shows off new $55M campus pavilion

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 2:14 pm
François-Philippe Champagne_Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry tours new campus building of ETS school. View image in full screen
François-Philippe Champagne_Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry tours new campus building of ETS school. Global News
The École de technologie supérieure, an engineering school in downtown Montreal, inaugurated its newest campus pavilion Monday.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne was on hand alongside school officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the $55-million, state-of-the-art learning facility.

An enthusiastic Champagne spoke with engineering students and toured the facilities getting a hands-on experience with the various robotics projects, vehicles and rockets on display.

“These technologies that are being created here are going to be essential for the economy of the 21st century,” Champagne said.

Considered the second largest engineering school in Canada, according to the administration, ÉTS received over $27 million in federal funding for the construction of this pavilion through the federal Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

“We spent an hour and we have seen so many things from electric motorcycles, cars and Formula 1. I think it’s difficult to put a number on the value but one thing I know is the future is definitely with the students,” Champagne said.

The fund according to the ministry is meant to help enhance and modernize research and training facilities in the country’s colleges.

ÉTS CEO François Gagnon said the new space allows the student body, “to explore and innovate and to get ready to make a profound impact on the technological and economic development of tomorrow’s society.”

The large building with multiple garage-like spaces will be primarily used for extracurricular group projects and clubs.

Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of the building was completed in 2019.

