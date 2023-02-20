Man pushed onto tracks at Toronto subway station, no injuries reported: police

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was allegedly pushed onto the tracks at a subway station in the city.
Police say the incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Yonge and Bloor subway station in Toronto.
They say the man was able to get back up onto the platform and there are no reported injuries.
Read more: Man riding Toronto subway stabbed in face with broken bottle: police
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Investigators say the suspect is described as male and wearing a black do-rag, dark jacket and dark track pants.
They say he was last seen on the station’s westbound platform.
The case comes a little more than three weeks after Toronto police boosted their presence on city transit in the wake of recent violence.
Comments