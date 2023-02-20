Menu

Crime

Man pushed onto tracks at Toronto subway station, no injuries reported: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2023 7:13 am
A TTC sign is seen outside of Bloor-Yonge Station in Toronto. View image in full screen
A TTC sign is seen outside of Bloor-Yonge Station in Toronto. Global News
Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was allegedly pushed onto the tracks at a subway station in the city.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Yonge and Bloor subway station in Toronto.

They say the man was able to get back up onto the platform and there are no reported injuries.

Read more: Man riding Toronto subway stabbed in face with broken bottle: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Investigators say the suspect is described as male and wearing a black do-rag, dark jacket and dark track pants.

They say he was last seen on the station’s westbound platform.

The case comes a little more than three weeks after Toronto police boosted their presence on city transit in the wake of recent violence.

Crime, Toronto Police, Toronto, Toronto crime, TTC, toronto police service, bloor-yonge station, TTC Crime, Toronto subway station, man pushed onto tracks ttc
© 2023 The Canadian Press

