Coast Guard responds to fuel spill from partially sunk fishing vessel in Fraser River

The Canadian Coast Guard has activated a pollution response after a partially submerged 65 foot fishing boat leaking oil and fuel was found off the north end of Deas Island in the Fraser River near Richmond on Sunday.

The boat could be seen listing to its port side several metres off the north end of Deas Island, near the Massey Tunnel.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada told Global News a ‘limited amount’ of oil and fuel has been discharged into the water.

Local agencies have also been made aware of the incident.

A Canadian Coast Guard Environmental Response Team has been activated and Western Canada Marine Response Corporation has deployed containment boom.

Meantime, a local marine contractor has been hired to refloat the vessel and tow it to a facility and remove it.