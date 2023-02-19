Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian sustains serious injuries after struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 19, 2023 9:28 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Rogers Road and Keele Street for reports of a collision.

Trending Now

Read more: Toronto police investigating after pedestrian, 73, sustains life-threatening injuries

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just after 4:30 p.m. Toronto paramedics told Global News the pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Rogers Road was initially closed after the incident but has since re-opened.

Toronto PoliceCollisionTPSToronto ParamedicsToronto CollisionKeele StreetRogers Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers