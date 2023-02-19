Pedestrian sustains serious injuries after struck by vehicle in Toronto

One person was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Rogers Road and Keele Street for reports of a collision.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just after 4:30 p.m. Toronto paramedics told Global News the pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Rogers Road was initially closed after the incident but has since re-opened.
