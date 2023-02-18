Police warn Calgary, Saskatoon public of stolen law enforcement uniforms

Calgary police are warning the community after a number of law enforcement uniforms were stolen from a shop in the Horizon neighbourhood Monday.
Police went out to a break and enter around 6 a.m. Feb. 13. When officers arrived at the commercial building that makes and tailors uniforms for law enforcement and peace officers, they found missing uniforms — specifically pants and jackets — for Calgary and Saskatoon police services.
There were no firearms, ammunition or other equipment stolen, police said.
Police are reminding people that if they have concerns about individuals identifying themselves as officers, they can request to see a police badge and police photo identification.
Anyone with any information about these stolen items or anyone involved is asked to contact their local police station.
