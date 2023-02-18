Menu

Crime

Police warn Calgary, Saskatoon public of stolen law enforcement uniforms

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 6:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police find bomb, guns, stolen first-responder uniforms after standoff at home in Mill Woods'
Edmonton police find bomb, guns, stolen first-responder uniforms after standoff at home in Mill Woods
Edmonton police say a southeast home was the spot of a standoff that lasted the entire day this past weekend —later locating items of concern, including stolen uniforms and a homemade bomb. As Morgan Black reports, a neighbour caught it all on camera – Feb 3, 2022
Calgary police are warning the community after a number of law enforcement uniforms were stolen from a shop in the Horizon neighbourhood Monday.

Police went out to a break and enter around 6 a.m. Feb. 13. When officers arrived at the commercial building that makes and tailors uniforms for law enforcement and peace officers, they found missing uniforms — specifically pants and jackets — for Calgary and Saskatoon police services.

Trending Now

There were no firearms, ammunition or other equipment stolen, police said.

Read more: Police find bomb, guns, stolen first-responder uniforms after standoff at Edmonton home

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police are reminding people that if they have concerns about individuals identifying themselves as officers, they can request to see a police badge and police photo identification.

Anyone with any information about these stolen items or anyone involved is asked to contact their local police station.

