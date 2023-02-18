2 hospitalized after shooting in Selkirk, Man. RCMP look for suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting in Selkirk, Manitoba, on Friday and RCMP are looking for three suspects believed to be involved.

At 11:45 a.m., officers found a 28-year-old man outside of a home on Britannia Close. Police say he had been shot.

Additionally, officers found an injured 26-year-old man who seemed to have been assaulted with an object. Both men were taken to the hospital.

Police say they have identified three suspects who had allegedly forcibly entered the home but were pushed out by residents.

Once outside of the home, police say one of the suspects shot the 28-year-old resident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say all three suspects fled in a vehicle prior to the officer’s arrival and the vehicle is described as a dark blue or black, two-door, Chevrolet Cobalt.

RCMP say they believe this was a targeted attack and that the suspects and victims were known to each other.

The three suspects have warrants out for their arrest in relation to this incident.

Police say the suspects are Eric Matthew Moar, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg, Thomas Ricardo Sanderson, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg, and Cheyenne Einarson, a 22-year-old woman from Winnipeg.

#rcmpmb searching for 3 suspects wanted in relation to this incident. Thomas Sanderson, 28, Eric Moar, 28, & Cheyenne Einarson, 22, all WANTED for Aggravated Assault, Robbery w/firearm, Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. Do not approach, call RCMP at: 204-482-3322 pic.twitter.com/eWCLAYymU2 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 18, 2023

RCMP say the suspects should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.

Story continues below advertisement