Fatal pedestrian collision along Highway 1 near Cochrane, Alta.

A pedestrian who was weaving in and out of traffic along Highway 1 outside Calgary was struck by oncoming traffic in the very early hours of Saturday.

Cochrane RCMP responded to the scene at Highway 1 and Hermitage Road after receiving an initial call around 1:30 a.m. A second call came in around 1:45 a.m. and the police located the pedestrian, who had then been hit by a Hyundai SUV.

No one in the SUV was injured. The pedestrian – a female in her 30s – was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Police continue to investigate.