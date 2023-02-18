Menu

Traffic

Fatal pedestrian collision along Highway 1 near Cochrane, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 4:00 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP have charged an Alberta father with offences including impaired driving after a crash last year that killed his five-year-old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD/TXB
A pedestrian who was weaving in and out of traffic along Highway 1 outside Calgary was struck by oncoming traffic in the very early hours of Saturday.

Cochrane RCMP responded to the scene at Highway 1 and Hermitage Road after receiving an initial call around 1:30 a.m. A second call came in around 1:45 a.m. and the police located the pedestrian, who had then been hit by a Hyundai SUV.

Read more: 77-year-old pedestrian killed after hit by two vehicles while jaywalking

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

No one in the SUV was injured. The pedestrian – a female in her 30s – was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Police continue to investigate.

RCMP Fatal Collision Calgary Highway 1 Cochrane Pedestrian
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

