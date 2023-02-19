Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family Day 2023: Here’s what will be open and closed in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 19, 2023 6:00 am
A closed sign in a store in Kingston, Ontario, on Thursday, January 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A closed sign in a store in Kingston, Ontario, on Thursday, January 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Here’s a look at what will be open and closed in Toronto on Family Day.

What’s open:

Public transit

  • GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule.
  • TTC will be on holiday service but will begin at around 6 a.m.

City of Toronto activities

  • Outdoor ice rinks and skating trails will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Toronto-run museums, including Spadina Museum and Gibson House Museum, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Allan Gardens and Centennial Park Conservatory will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Toronto fitness centres

  • Albion Pool and Health Club will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Matty Eckler Recreation Centre will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Memorial Pool and Health Club will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • North Toronto Memorial Community Centre will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Pam McConnell Aquatic Centre will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Trinity Community Recreation Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • York Recreation Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'What to do in the GTA on Family Day'
What to do in the GTA on Family Day

Attractions

  • The Hockey Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Movie theatres will be open.

Museums

  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Stores

  • Vaughan Mills will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations.

Read more: What’s open, what’s closed on Family Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

What’s closed:

  • LCBO stores and Beer Store locations will be closed.
  • Provincial and municipal government offices.
  • Toronto Public Library branches.
  • Some grocery stores.
  • No mail delivery.
  • Banks and some retail stores.
TTCCity of TorontoGO Transitopen closedFamily day 2023toronto family daywhats closed family daywhats open family dayOpen closed 2023Toronto what's closedToronto what's open
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers