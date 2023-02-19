Family Day 2023: Here’s what will be open and closed in Toronto

Here’s a look at what will be open and closed in Toronto on Family Day.
What’s open:
Public transit
- GO transit will be on a Saturday schedule.
- TTC will be on holiday service but will begin at around 6 a.m.
City of Toronto activities
- Outdoor ice rinks and skating trails will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto-run museums, including Spadina Museum and Gibson House Museum, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Allan Gardens and Centennial Park Conservatory will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
City of Toronto fitness centres
- Albion Pool and Health Club will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Matty Eckler Recreation Centre will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Memorial Pool and Health Club will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- North Toronto Memorial Community Centre will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pam McConnell Aquatic Centre will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Trinity Community Recreation Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- York Recreation Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What to do in the GTA on Family Day
Attractions
- The Hockey Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Movie theatres will be open.
Museums
- The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Stores
- Vaughan Mills will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations.
What’s closed:
- LCBO stores and Beer Store locations will be closed.
- Provincial and municipal government offices.
- Toronto Public Library branches.
- Some grocery stores.
- No mail delivery.
- Banks and some retail stores.
