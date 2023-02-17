What’s open, what’s closed on Family Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Monday will be a day off for most Ontarians as the province marks Family Day, the second long weekend of 2023.

The annual holiday, established in 2007, is meant to celebrate the importance of families.

Being a regional holiday, some federal services will still be open, like Canada Post.

However, many provincial and municipal operations will be closed or have reduced hours

Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on Feb. 20.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed on Monday.

Licensing and By-Law Services: licensing and by-law phone queue line will be closed on Monday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pick-up will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community Recycling Centres and Transfer Stations will be closed.

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service on Monday.

GO Transit: Trains and buses are operating on a Saturday schedule.

ATS DARTS: Darts will run on a holiday schedule (6:30 to 12:30 a.m.) All subscription trips on Darts, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Feb. 20. If passengers need to travel, they must make an advance reservation to do so.

Ontario Works: The program, including the Special Supports, will be closed. Phone service will resume on Tuesday.

Recreation centres: Either will be closed or on a modified (four-hour) schedule.

Closed: Ancaster Aquatic, Ancaster Rotary, Central Memorial, Dalewood, Dominic Agostino, Dundas, Dundas Lions, Eastmount, H.G. Brewster, Hill Park, Jimmy Thompson, Norman Pinky, Ryerson, Sir Allan MacNab, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Sir Winston Churchill, Valley Park and Winona.

Open: Bennetto (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Bernie Morelli (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), Huntington Park (12 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Stoney Creek Recreation (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Westmount (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be closed on Feb. 20.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed on Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches are closed. For information on what services are operating visit, the library’s website at hpl.ca.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports, will be closed on Family Day.

Senior centres: These will either be closed or run on a modified schedule.

Closed: Ancaster, Flamborough, Club 60, Dundas, Main Hess, Putman, Rosedale, Southwest, Victoria Park, Warden Park, Winona and YWCA MacNab Street.

Open: Sackville Hill (9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Arenas: Either closed or on a modified schedule.

Animal services: Closed on Monday.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed. Weekly hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wednesday to Sunday.

Burlington

Government offices: government locations such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry, will be closed on Family Day. Only snow removal and urgent services will be provided.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Monday. Emergencies can be called in to 905-335-3030.

Recreation centres: Most city pools, arenas and community centres will have varying hours. Some outdoor recreation facilities will be open, weather permitting. Visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay for more information.

Angela Coughlan Pool on Middle Road is open on Family Day for recreational and lap swimming. Skating at Burlington Rotary Centennial Pond will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed on Monday.

Free parking: Available Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage, however, the Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on Family Day. No on-street parking is permitted during a snow event or for 24 hours after the snow event has been declared over.

Burlington Transit: Transit will operate a holiday schedule Monday. The downtown transit terminal, specialized dispatch and the administration office will be closed.

Niagara Region

Government offices: city halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed on Family Day.

Parks, recreation and culture services: Administration offices are all closed on Feb. 20.

Community centres: All older adult centres and arenas will either be closed or have reduced hours on Family Day. There is skating at Seymour Hannah and Bill Burgoyne Arena.

St. Catharines Museum; Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Niagara Region Transit: Both St. Catharines and Niagara Falls buses will operate on a holiday schedule for Family Day. Regional, Fort Erie and Welland service will not be running Monday.

Shopping

Canada Post: Outlets will be open on Feb 20. Standard mail collection and delivery will take place on Family Day.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open on Feb. 20, but not all. Family day hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be closed.

Eastgate Square: Closed

Lime Ridge Mall: Closed

The Centre on Barton: Most stores will be closed.

The Pen Centre: Closed

Fairview Mall: Closed

Mapleview Centre: Closed

Burlington Centre: Closed

Jackson Square: Open, however, some retailers may not be.

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Toronto, retailers in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can stay open, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

Walmart: Most Walmarts in the GTHA will be closed but the Niagara Falls Supercentre on Oakwood Drive will be open on Feb. 20 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: Stores will be closed.

LCBO: Stores will be closed.

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on the holiday Monday, including the Journey Behind the Falls, Butterfly Conservatory and all the nature and garden parks and centres. However, some heritage sites like the Whirlpool Aero Car, White Water Walk and Niagara City Cruises will be closed. Also, some dining spots like the Whirlpool Restaurant will be closed.

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions will be open on Feb. 20 including: