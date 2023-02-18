Winnipeg loss prevention officers verbally threatened by aggressive thief: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg loss prevention officers (LPOs) were verbally threatened by an aggressive thief on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Winnipeg police say.

Officers went to a retail business in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street after receiving a report of a man with a firearm.

They met with loss prevention officers at the location who turned over two men they had placed under arrest.

Police say a loaded firearm was seized from one of the suspects and also turned over to officers.

During their investigation, officers learned the suspects had gone to the business and loss prevention officers noticed one of them stealing merchandise.

Police say the suspect then attempted to leave the store with the items but he was apprehended by LPOs.

The suspect was brought to a secure holding room while security dealt with the second suspect. Police say the second suspect became aggressive with LPOs which escalated to a physical struggle.

While being handcuffed, police say the suspect verbally threatened the LPOs and indicated he was in possession of a handgun.

Eventually, the suspect was safely handcuffed and a loaded handgun was found on his person.

Police say while in custody, the first suspect identified himself using a false name.

The following items were seized:

Loaded 9mm 3D printed handgun

Magazine with 9mm ammunition

Approximately $3,700 in currency

Approximately 180 -5mg Oxycodone tablets (Estimated Street Value = $1,440)

Approximately 76 g of Methamphetamine (Estimated Street Value = $3,800)

Approximately 138 g of Down (Estimated Street Value = $20,700)

A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old man from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged.