Sports

Maple Leafs acquire O’Reilly, Acciari in three team trade with Blues, Wild

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2023 10:34 am
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night.

Toronto sent forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa’s 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs’ 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis.

Minnesota, meanwhile, receives Toronto’s 2025 fourth-round selection. The Blues will retain 50 per cent of O’Reilly’s salary, while the Wild will take on 25 per cent as part of the trade.

Leafs star Auston Matthews eyeing Wednesday return following knee sprain

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The 32-year-old O’Reilly has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 40 games with St. Louis this season.

He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after leading the Blues to a Stanley Cup title in 2019. O’Reilly also won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward in 2018-19.

Acciari, 31, joins the Maple Leafs after registering 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 54 games with St. Louis this year.

NHLNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsToronto LeafsIce HockeyLeafs trade
© 2023 The Canadian Press

