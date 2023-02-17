Menu

RCMP search for missing woman and wanted man, believed to be together

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 10:18 pm
RCMP are looking for Breanna Lee Hudson and Shaquille MacFarlane.
RCMP are looking for Breanna Lee Hudson and Shaquille MacFarlane. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP believe a missing woman and wanted man are together and they are asking the public for help in locating the pair.

Police received a report Thursday night of a missing woman, 28-year-old Breanna Lee Hudson.

Mounties have determined Hudson left a residence in Ile Des Chenes early Thursday morning and was picked up 29-year-old Shaquille MacFarlane.

MacFarlane is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his bail conditions. He also has arrest warrants for assault, extortion, obstruction of justice, and two counts of uttering threats.

The two are believed to be in a black pickup truck and police say MacFarlane could be trying to get to Calgary.

Hudson is described as 5’4″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes, while MacFarlane is described as 5’10” tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call St Pierre Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433.

RCMPMissingWantedWarrantsile des chenes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

