Crime

Warrant issued for man accused of shoving 93-year-old in Vancouver’s Chinatown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 4:27 pm
Click to play video: '93-year-old man suffers broken hip after being knocked down in Vancouver’s Chinatown'
93-year-old man suffers broken hip after being knocked down in Vancouver’s Chinatown
WATCH: Vancouver Police have released surveillance video showing an assault by a stranger on a 93-year-old man. The attack happened on Tuesday afternoon near Main and East Pender in Vancouver's Chinatown. – Oct 13, 2022
Vancouver police are looking for a man accused in a stranger assault in Chinatown last fall that left a 93-year-old man in hospital.

Henry Paul Wiens, 52, was charged with assault causing bodily harm earlier this week, and is now the subject of a province-wide arrest warrant.

Story continues below advertisement

The assault allegedly happened around 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 11 near Main and Pender streets.

Trending Now

Read more: 93-year-old man suffers broken hip after being knocked down in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

At the time, police said the victim, a long-time neighbourhood resident, was walking to a bakery when he was pushed to the ground by a stranger and suffered a broken hip.

Several witnesses stopped to help the senior, and police later released security video of the incident.

Investigators said Wiens is known to frequent the Downtown Eastside, and asked anyone who sees him to call police immediately.

 

