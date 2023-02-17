Warrant issued for man accused of shoving 93-year-old in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Vancouver police are looking for a man accused in a stranger assault in Chinatown last fall that left a 93-year-old man in hospital.
Henry Paul Wiens, 52, was charged with assault causing bodily harm earlier this week, and is now the subject of a province-wide arrest warrant.
The assault allegedly happened around 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 11 near Main and Pender streets.
At the time, police said the victim, a long-time neighbourhood resident, was walking to a bakery when he was pushed to the ground by a stranger and suffered a broken hip.
Several witnesses stopped to help the senior, and police later released security video of the incident.
Investigators said Wiens is known to frequent the Downtown Eastside, and asked anyone who sees him to call police immediately.
