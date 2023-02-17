SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Mike Crabtree

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 6:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Mike Crabtree'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Mike Crabtree
Once it is constructed in 2024, the rare earth element plant in Saskatoon will be one of only two like it in North America.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

He’s recognized around the world for his extensive background in oil and gas, renewable energy, and environmental sectors. Now, as president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Research Council, Mike Crabtree is leading a team in the development of essential rare earth elements used in everything from LED screens to cellphones to F-35 fighter jets.

It’s a responsibility Crabtree said he and his team do not take lightly.

“The work that we are doing here is going to have impacts in terms of the economics, the financial strength of the province, for decades to come,” Crabtree said.

Read more: Shaping Saskatchewan — Saqib Shahab

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Rare earth, at the moment, is at early stages. We’re developing a commercial demonstration plant. But within the next 10 years, this will be worth billions of dollars if we’re successful.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Once it is constructed in 2024, the rare earth element plant in Saskatoon will be one of only two like it in North America.

The fully integrated facility will transform minerals into metals that will be used around the world.

Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Sophia Young'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Sophia Young
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsDevelopmentShaping SaskatchewanSaskatchewan Research CouncilMineralsRare Earth ElementsShaping SaskMike Crabtree
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers