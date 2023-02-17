Shaping Saskatchewan: Mike Crabtree

Send this page to someone via email

He’s recognized around the world for his extensive background in oil and gas, renewable energy, and environmental sectors. Now, as president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Research Council, Mike Crabtree is leading a team in the development of essential rare earth elements used in everything from LED screens to cellphones to F-35 fighter jets.

It’s a responsibility Crabtree said he and his team do not take lightly.

“The work that we are doing here is going to have impacts in terms of the economics, the financial strength of the province, for decades to come,” Crabtree said.

“Rare earth, at the moment, is at early stages. We’re developing a commercial demonstration plant. But within the next 10 years, this will be worth billions of dollars if we’re successful.”

Once it is constructed in 2024, the rare earth element plant in Saskatoon will be one of only two like it in North America.

The fully integrated facility will transform minerals into metals that will be used around the world.