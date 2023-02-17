Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Supreme Court clears way for third trial in 2000 killings of Nova Scotia couple

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2023 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 17'
Global News Morning Halifax: February 17
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia man accused of killing a couple in their Hants County home more than 22 years ago will face a new trial after the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday refused to hear a Crown appeal.

Leslie Greenwood has twice been convicted of first-degree murder in the September 2000 deaths of Barry Kirk Mersereau and Nancy Paula Christensen, and twice the convictions were thrown out on appeal.

In the most recent ruling in July, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal set aside the convictions and ordered a new trial.

Trending Now

Read more: What the jury didn’t hear: The varying stories from William Sandeson on how Taylor Samson died

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The Nova Scotia Crown had sought to overturn the latest decision, but the high court refused to hear the case. As is standard, the judges did not provide reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia prosecutors say a pretrial conference in Halifax Supreme Court is scheduled for March 16, which will focus on disclosure of evidence for the upcoming trial.

Trial dates are to be set in Kentville Supreme Court after preliminary matters are resolved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.

MurderSupreme Court Of CanadaMurder TrialNova Scotia Court of AppealLeslie GreenwoodNancy CHristensenbarry mersereauleslie douglas greenwood
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers