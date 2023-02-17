Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Rasheed Bailey

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 2:40 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another member of Winnipeg’s Grey Cup championship teams is back in blue and gold.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Friday that they’ve agreed to terms with receiver Rasheed Bailey on a one-year deal.

Bailey, 29, will be returning for a fourth season with the club, after putting up career-high statistics in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers GM got his work done early

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The Philadelphia native made his debut with the Bombers in 2019, and since then, has recorded 134 receptions for 1,564 yards and 14 touchdowns for Winnipeg.

Trending Now

After a record-setting college career at Delaware Valley University, Bailey signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, with brief stints on five other NFL practice squads, as well as the BC Lions of the CFL, before sticking with the Bombers.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Rasheed Bailey Interview – Oct .15'
RAW: Blue Bombers Rasheed Bailey Interview – Oct .15

 

Winnipeg SportsCFLFootballWinnipeg Blue BombersBombersWinnipeg FootballRasheed Bailey
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers