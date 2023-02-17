Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Rasheed Bailey

Send this page to someone via email

Another member of Winnipeg’s Grey Cup championship teams is back in blue and gold.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Friday that they’ve agreed to terms with receiver Rasheed Bailey on a one-year deal.

Bailey, 29, will be returning for a fourth season with the club, after putting up career-high statistics in 2022.

The Philadelphia native made his debut with the Bombers in 2019, and since then, has recorded 134 receptions for 1,564 yards and 14 touchdowns for Winnipeg.

After a record-setting college career at Delaware Valley University, Bailey signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, with brief stints on five other NFL practice squads, as well as the BC Lions of the CFL, before sticking with the Bombers.