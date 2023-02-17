Pedestrian hit by semi at Kelowna intersection

A semi struck a pedestrian early Friday on a busy stretch of Kelowna, B.C., highway.

The condition of the pedestrian is currently unknown but RCMP is warning motorists away from the area as they carry out their investigation.

2:20 RCMP investigating cause of fatal Christmas Eve bus crash

“Westbound lanes from Burtch Road to Ethel Street along with northbound lanes from Laurier Avenue to Leon Avenue through the intersection will be closed while this investigation is ongoing. Eastbound traffic on Harvey Avenue will remain open,” RCMP said.

“Please avoid this area during this time and expect congestion in and around this intersection. No further information regarding those involved is being disclosed at this time.”

Those who witnessed this incident are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-8978.