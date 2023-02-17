Bus driver charged in Laval daycare crash to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Pierre Ny St-Amand, the man charged in connection with the alleged bus attack at a Laval daycare that killed two children and hospitalized six others, briefly appeared in court Friday.
The 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation was escorted by two police officers into the courthouse. St-Amand was limping while he walked.
As he stood before the judge, St-Amand’s eyes were closed and his hair was dishevelled. He was held up by at least three officers during his short time in court.
Read more: Funeral held for 4-year-old boy killed in Laval daycare bus crash
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The accused will undergo a psychiatric evaluation in the coming days, as requested by his defence lawyer. After the appearance, his legal team told reporters the evaluation will determine if St-Amand is fit to stand trial — and if so, when.
He is expected to be back in court in one week, with his next appearance set for Friday, Feb. 24.
St-Amand is facing nine charges. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven other offences, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Laval police arrested St-Amand at the scene on the morning of Feb. 8. A city bus careened into the Garderie Éducative Ste-Rose around 8:30 a.m. during the busy drop-off period.
Read more: Bus drivers hold moment of silence in tribute to victims of Laval tragedy
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
The young victims killed in the crash have been identified as Jacob Gauthier, four years old, and Maëva David, who was five. A private ceremony was held for Jacob this week, while funeral details for Maëva have not been announced.
Six other children were injured and taken to Montreal-area hospitals in wake of the crash.
— with files from the Canadian Press
Comments