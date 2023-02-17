Menu

Canada

Bus driver charged in Laval daycare crash to undergo psychiatric evaluation

By Kalina Laframboise & Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Funeral held for 4 year-old Jacob Gauthier killed in Laval daycare crash'
Funeral held for 4 year-old Jacob Gauthier killed in Laval daycare crash
Family and friends gathered at a Laval church Thursday morning to say goodbye to one of the two children killed last week, after a bus crashed into a daycare. Four year old Jacob Gauthier was laid to rest in what was said to be an emotional ceremony. Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports.
Pierre Ny St-Amand, the man charged in connection with the alleged bus attack at a Laval daycare that killed two children and hospitalized six others, briefly appeared in court Friday.

The 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation was escorted by two police officers into the courthouse. St-Amand was limping while he walked.

As he stood before the judge, St-Amand’s eyes were closed and his hair was dishevelled. He was held up by at least three officers during his short time in court.

The accused will undergo a psychiatric evaluation in the coming days, as requested by his defence lawyer. After the appearance, his legal team told reporters the evaluation will determine if St-Amand is fit to stand trial — and if so, when.

Story continues below advertisement

He is expected to be back in court in one week, with his next appearance set for Friday, Feb. 24.

St-Amand is facing nine charges. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven other offences, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Laval police arrested St-Amand at the scene on the morning of Feb. 8. A city bus careened into the Garderie Éducative Ste-Rose around 8:30 a.m. during the busy drop-off period.

The young victims killed in the crash have been identified as Jacob Gauthier, four years old, and Maëva David, who was five. A private ceremony was held for Jacob this week, while funeral details for Maëva have not been announced.

Six other children were injured and taken to Montreal-area hospitals in wake of the crash.

with files from the Canadian Press

