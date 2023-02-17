N.B. backtracks on scrapping French immersion in English schools

Send this page to someone via email

The province of New Brunswick has backtracked on its controversial plan to replace French immersion with a new French-language learning program at anglophone schools in the fall of 2023.

“We listened intently to the voices of nearly 13,000 New Brunswickers who participated in our consultation sessions over the past month,” Education Minister Bill Hogan said in a news release Friday.

“We have taken all we have heard and incorporated it into our decision.”

The release said the province will be opening French immersion registration for Grade 1 students.

The proposed overhaul would have seen French immersion phased out, with all anglophone students receiving half their instruction in French and the other in English.

The goal was to ensure that all graduates have a conversational level of French at a minimum, with those looking to specialize in the language given the tools to do so as they get older.

The current immersion program in New Brunswick — Canada’s sole bilingual province — offers up to 90 per cent of class time in French.

The proposed changes have been met with strong opposition, especially during consultations in some towns and cities in the province.

Hundreds of people showed up to public consultations expressing anger and frustration, many of whom raised concerns students wouldn’t receive the same level of education they would in the French immersion program.

Many also felt there weren’t enough qualified French-language teachers to implement the change province-wide, and others worried about the impact the program would have on literacy rates.

The plan even prompted a rebuke from Quebec’s minister responsible for the Canadian Francophonie, Jean-François Roberge, who said it was “very worrying when a Franco-Canadian community outside Quebec is in difficulty.”

Following the overwhelmingly negative response, Premier Blaine Higgs suggested a change could be coming, telling reporters at the beginning of February that the new French language program was “never a sure thing.”

On Jan. 24, Hogan said “nothing has been written in stone,” adding, “if it were written in stone it would be silly to have consultations.”

In Friday’s release, Hogan said the province will release a summary of results from the public consultations in the spring.

“At the same time, we know more schools will need to offer more in-depth French language instruction, have better French outcomes, and improvements are needed in English Prime classrooms,” said Hogan.

He said the current system is “leaving a large portion of children behind” and said the province is committed to addressing those issues.

The release said a stakeholder group will be established involving the New Brunswick Teacher’s Association, as well as parents and experts within the education system, “to inform the development of next steps.

“We want all high school graduates to be equipped with the skills they need to thrive in life so that no child is left behind,” said Hogan.

“This is not the end, but the beginning of what will be positive and lasting change.”

— with files from Silas Brown, Nathalie Sturgeon and The Canadian Press