Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Feb. 17

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 9:49 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Feb. 17
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Feb. 17.
Jason Matity tees up free fishing weekend, a tour of the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum and Team Saskatchewan is ready for the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Feb. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Free fishing weekend back for Family Day long weekend

Free fishing weekend is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy one of the many lakes scattered across Saskatchewan and do some ice fishing.

It is back for the upcoming Family Day long weekend.

Jason Matity with getfishing.ca has some ideas on where to make some of those great catches.

Free fishing weekend back for Family Day long weekend

Taking a tour of the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum

From static displays to hands-on simulators, there is a lot going on at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum.

There is also a workshop where work is carried out in front of visitors.

Trending Now

Brian Eikel, the museum’s executive director, takes us on a tour of the museum and what they have planned for Family Day.

Taking a tour of the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum

Team Saskatchewan well represented at 2023 Canada Winter Games

Saskatchewan athletes are out east to represent the province at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

More than 300 athletes, coaches and staff are in Prince Edward Island for the games that start on Feb. 18.

Team Saskatchewan’s chef de mission Mark Bracken joins Chantal Wagner to discuss the sports and athletes represented at the games.

Team Saskatchewan well represented at 2023 Canada Winter Games

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 17

Scattered flurries heading into the long weekend — Chantal Wagner with your Friday, Feb. 17, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Feb. 17
