Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

School bus cancellations in Middlesex and Oxford Counties Friday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 6:45 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

All school buses are cancelled Friday in Middlesex and Oxford Counties due to the inclement weather that the area experienced overnight.

The cancellations follow a freezing rain warning issued by Environment Canada Thursday afternoon as conditions changing overnight to “freezing drizzle or light snow” early Friday morning.

Read more: Freezing rain warning issued Thursday for London-Middlesex

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the warning read. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Trending Now

The warning has since been lifted for the region.

For a full list of cancelled routes, visit MyBigYellowBus.

Advertisement
Freezing RainSchool BusOxford CountyCancellationsstudent transportation servicesMyBigYellowBusFeb. 17Mixxlesex County
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers