School bus cancellations in Middlesex and Oxford Counties Friday

All school buses are cancelled Friday in Middlesex and Oxford Counties due to the inclement weather that the area experienced overnight.
The cancellations follow a freezing rain warning issued by Environment Canada Thursday afternoon as conditions changing overnight to “freezing drizzle or light snow” early Friday morning.
Read more: Freezing rain warning issued Thursday for London-Middlesex
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the warning read. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”
The warning has since been lifted for the region.
For a full list of cancelled routes, visit MyBigYellowBus.
Comments