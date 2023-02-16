Man out on bail charged after another was stabbed multiple times in Whitby: police

See more sharing options

A 47-year-old man has been charged after a man was stabbed multiple times in Whitby, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 1:30 a.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the Eric Clarke Drive and Garrard Road area.

Police said a 22-year-old man was found suffering from “multiple stab wounds.”

According to police, he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Officers said the suspect — who was out on bail at the time — was at the scene, but allegedly did not cooperate.

“Officers engaged in lengthy negotiations with the male who eventually surrendered without incident,” police said in a news release.

Police said 47-year-old Nigel Taylor from Pickering is facing 11 charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.