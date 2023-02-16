Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man out on bail charged after another was stabbed multiple times in Whitby: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 4:28 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 47-year-old man has been charged after a man was stabbed multiple times in Whitby, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 1:30 a.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the Eric Clarke Drive and Garrard Road area.

Police said a 22-year-old man was found suffering from “multiple stab wounds.”

Read more: Victim pistol-whipped during ‘violent’ Pickering home invasion, suspects outstanding

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to police, he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Trending Now

Officers said the suspect — who was out on bail at the time — was at the scene, but allegedly did not cooperate.

“Officers engaged in lengthy negotiations with the male who eventually surrendered without incident,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said 47-year-old Nigel Taylor from Pickering is facing 11 charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeStabbingDurham Regional PoliceDRPSBailWhitby CrimeWhitby StabbingCanada Bailcrime whitbystabbing whitby
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers