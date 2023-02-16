Menu

Crime

Police issue warning about suspicious man at UBC’s Pacific Spirit Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 3:42 pm
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
RCMP at the University of British Columbia have issued a public warning about reports of a “suspicious man” at Pacific Spirit Park.

In a Thursday media release, police said they received two reports about the man near the 5300-block of NW Marine Drive on Tuesday.

In one case, the man was reportedly following a group of walkers, while in the other case he was allegedly seen performing an indecent act.

In both cases, the man was described as between 17 and 25 years old with a slim build and dirty blonde hair.

Trending Now

There was no direct contact between the man and the complainants in either case, police said.

Anyone walking in the area is asked to keep an eye on their surroundings, keep the volume low on their headphones and to go with a friend if possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University RCMP at 604-224-1322.

Will UBC’s sex assault policy keep campus safer for students?
RCMPSafetyUBCIndecent ActSuspicious ManUniversity RCMPPacific Spirit Parktrail safety
