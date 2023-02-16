Police issue warning about suspicious man at UBC’s Pacific Spirit Park

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP at the University of British Columbia have issued a public warning about reports of a “suspicious man” at Pacific Spirit Park.

In a Thursday media release, police said they received two reports about the man near the 5300-block of NW Marine Drive on Tuesday.

In one case, the man was reportedly following a group of walkers, while in the other case he was allegedly seen performing an indecent act.

In both cases, the man was described as between 17 and 25 years old with a slim build and dirty blonde hair.

There was no direct contact between the man and the complainants in either case, police said.

Anyone walking in the area is asked to keep an eye on their surroundings, keep the volume low on their headphones and to go with a friend if possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact University RCMP at 604-224-1322.