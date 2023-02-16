Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign veteran linebacker Simoni Lawrence

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed their franchise leader in tackles, linebacker Simoni Lawrence, for a 10th season.

Lawrence, 34, started nine games for the Tiger-Cats in 2022, registering 41 defensive tackles and two tackles for a loss.

The 6’1, 231-pound Pennsylvania native suited up for 136 games over his nine seasons with the Tiger-Cats, posting franchise records in defensive tackles (643) and total tackles (650).

“Simoni is someone I’ve had the pleasure of knowing since 2013. He is a terrific individual with a proven track record of exceptional playmaking,” Orlondo Steinauer, Ticats president and head coach said in a statement.

“It is obvious that Simoni is a remarkable contributor to the organization both on and off the field. We are excited that Simoni has decided to remain a Hamilton Tiger-Cat for a tenth season.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lawrence, who began his CFL career in Edmonton, is a three-time CFL All-Star and five-time CFL East Division All-Star.

He’s been named the East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player on three occasions.