CFL free agency: Tiger-Cats on the hunt for talent across the board

The Canadian Football League‘s free agency floodgates officially opened just after noon Eastern Time Tuesday, allowing teams to attract talented players to restock and improve their rosters.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats already made the biggest splash in the offseason with the signing of new No. 1 quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and the front office has been working to add more elite players to the mix.

The Ticats reportedly signed a number of players during the CFL’s free agency negotiation window from Feb. 5-12, including middle linebacker Jameer Thurman of the Calgary Stampeders, B.C. Lions running back James Butler and defensive lineman Casey Sayles of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Find the CFL’s free-agent tracker on their website.

The club has yet to officially confirm those contracts have been signed.

The Tiger-Cats were said to be targeting other free agents, including B.C. left tackle Joel Figueroa, Toronto Argonauts defensive end Ja’Gared Davis and DE Kwaku Boateng from the Edmonton Elks.

Hamilton, which finished last season in third place in the East Division at 8-10, has also lost some familiar names to other teams, including defensive end Julian Howsare to Calgary and defensive back Cariel Brooks to the Ottawa Redblacks.

In other marquee signings across the league, Edmonton has inked receiver Geno Lewis, Winnipeg is bringing receiver Kenny Lawler back into the fold, and Montreal has signed QB Cody Fajardo.