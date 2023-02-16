Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Feb. 16

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 10:10 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Feb. 16'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Feb. 16
WATCH: Seasonal temps after a chilly start to the day — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, Feb. 16, morning SkyTracker forecast.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Celebration Teachers Appreciation Week at Saskatoon Public Schools, a downtown arena update from Coun. Sarina Gersher and Parka seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Feb. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Celebrating Teachers Appreciation Week in Family Matters

This year’s theme for Teachers Appreciation Week in Saskatchewan is champions of learning.

Students say their teachers are committed to helping them, whether it be with academics or personal issues.

Two students — one from Greystone Heights School and the other from Walter Murray Collegiate — explain what their teachers mean to them in Family Matters.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating Teachers Appreciation Week in Family Matters'
Celebrating Teachers Appreciation Week in Family Matters

Planning progresses on proposed downtown Saskatoon arena

Saskatoon’s proposed downtown arena and entertainment district continue to generate a lot of discussions at city hall and in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 8 Coun. Sarina Gersher has an update on the project, including the appointment of Stantec as a technical advisor.

Trending Now

Gersher also looks at the draft of the vision and guiding principles for the district plan.

Click to play video: 'Planning progresses on proposed downtown Saskatoon arena'
Planning progresses on proposed downtown Saskatoon arena

Parka the puppy seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Parka, an eight-week-old puppy at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of a new home.

Sheila Gibbons from the shelter describes the best type of home for Parka.

Gibbons also has information on an upcoming 50/50 draw and the need for foster cat homes.

Click to play video: 'Parka the puppy seeks a home in Adopt a Pet'
Parka the puppy seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 16

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 16.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 16'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 16
Adopt a PetFamily MattersSaskatoon City CouncilSaskatoon SPCASaskatoon Public SchoolsGlobal News Morning SaskatoonDowntown ArenaSarina GersherTeachers Appreciation Week
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers