Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Feb. 16

Celebration Teachers Appreciation Week at Saskatoon Public Schools, a downtown arena update from Coun. Sarina Gersher and Parka seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Feb. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Celebrating Teachers Appreciation Week in Family Matters

This year’s theme for Teachers Appreciation Week in Saskatchewan is champions of learning.

Students say their teachers are committed to helping them, whether it be with academics or personal issues.

Two students — one from Greystone Heights School and the other from Walter Murray Collegiate — explain what their teachers mean to them in Family Matters.

Planning progresses on proposed downtown Saskatoon arena

Saskatoon’s proposed downtown arena and entertainment district continue to generate a lot of discussions at city hall and in the community.

Ward 8 Coun. Sarina Gersher has an update on the project, including the appointment of Stantec as a technical advisor.

Gersher also looks at the draft of the vision and guiding principles for the district plan.

Parka the puppy seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Parka, an eight-week-old puppy at the Saskatoon SPCA in need of a new home.

Sheila Gibbons from the shelter describes the best type of home for Parka.

Gibbons also has information on an upcoming 50/50 draw and the need for foster cat homes.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 16

