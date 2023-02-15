Coach who worked for Gymnastics Ontario faces sex assault charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a coach who worked for Gymnastics Ontario is facing several charges of sexual assault involving multiple students.

Investigators say the 27-year-old Toronto man is charged with sexual offences that allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2022 and involve seven girls.

They say the girls were between 14 and 17 years old and the alleged offences took place in the Ottawa and Kingston, Ont., area.

Police say the coach worked for Gymnastics Ontario from 2014 to 2021, and the alleged offences took place while he was coaching and after hours.

They say he was arrested on Wednesday and his charges include six counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be more complainants in Ottawa and Kingston and are asking anyone with information to contact them.