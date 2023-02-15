2 men charged after stolen vehicles recovered in Vaughan, Ont: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged after several stolen vehicles were recovered from a business in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 13, officers received a report of a suspicious person on Regina Road after people were allegedly seen loading vehicles into a shipping container that was mounted onto a flatbed truck behind the business.

Officers said a Lexus RX350 was allegedly seen inside the business through an open bay door.

According to police, the vehicle was reported missing from Toronto.

“Another Lexus RX350 found at the rear of the unit had also been reported stolen from Toronto,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said a man was arrested at the scene.

Police said a search warrant was executed at the business on Tuesday.

According to police, a man inside sleeping was also arrested.

A third vehicle — a Toyota Highlander — that had been reported stolen in Halton, was also recovered from inside the unit, police said.

Officers said all three vehicles had reprogrammed key fobs that were used to start them.

Police said 23-year-old Harman Sandhu from Etobicoke and Davinder Sing, 25, from Brampton were arrested.

They have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a vehicle master key.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.