Canada

Proposed redrawing of Ontario’s election boundaries will eliminate Liberal MPs riding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2023 3:49 pm
Michael Coteau participates in the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate in Toronto on Monday, February 24, 2020. The Liberal backbencher could have his Toronto riding eliminated as federal boundary lines are being redrawn in Ontario.n. View image in full screen
Michael Coteau participates in the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate in Toronto on Monday, February 24, 2020. The Liberal backbencher could have his Toronto riding eliminated as federal boundary lines are being redrawn in Ontario.n. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gun
A Liberal backbench MP is worried his Toronto riding could be eliminated as federal boundary lines are redrawn in Ontario.

An independent commission tasked with changing federal election boundaries has recommended that constituents living in Don Valley East be merged into their neighbouring districts.

Michael Coteau, who represents the riding, says this is an attempt to reduce Toronto’s seats in the House of Commons.

Read more: New federal electoral districts proposed in Ontario would cut seats in Toronto, north

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

This latest report was released on Friday, before the commission issues its final report in June.

The commission says merging Don Valley East into other districts will allow the remainder of Toronto’s ridings to remain very close to their existing boundaries.

The Constitution stipulates that federal boundaries must be reviewed every 10 years to reflect changes and movements in Canada’s population.

