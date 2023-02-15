Winnipeg cops arrest man with loaded semi-automatic rifle, fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

While investigating a dispute in the Spence neighbourhood Tuesday evening, Winnipeg police arrested a man and seized a loaded weapon, ammunition and $23,000 worth of fentanyl.

Police said they were called to an apartment, where they determined a man had pointed a gun at a woman. In the suite, they found a loaded 7.62×39mm SKS semi-automatic rifle, 90 rounds of ammunition, and 5.41 ounces of fentanyl.

The man, 29, was taken into custody and faces a half-dozen firearms charges, as well as possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.