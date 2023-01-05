Winnipeg police make fentanyl bust at Main Street hotel

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say more than $50,000 worth of fentanyl was found in a raid at a Main Street hotel.

An investigation by the guns and gangs unit led officers to the hotel in the 200 block of Main Street Wednesday.

They say roughly 15 ounces of fentanyl, $3,900 in cash, and a loaded shotgun and ammunition were seized from a suite.

A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested at the hotel.

The accused is facing a number of charges including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm.

The suspect has been detained in police custody.