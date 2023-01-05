Winnipeg police make fentanyl bust at Main Street hotel

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say more than $50,000 worth of fentanyl was found in a raid at a Main Street hotel.
An investigation by the guns and gangs unit led officers to the hotel in the 200 block of Main Street Wednesday.
Read more: Winnipeg police arrest armed man after six-hour morning standoff
Read More
They say roughly 15 ounces of fentanyl, $3,900 in cash, and a loaded shotgun and ammunition were seized from a suite.
A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested at the hotel.
Trending Now
-
At least 12 cases of XBB 1.5 COVID-19 subvariant now confirmed in B.C.
-
‘Shocked’: Ontario family celebrating big Lotto Max win
Trending Now
The accused is facing a number of charges including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a firearm.
The suspect has been detained in police custody.
Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg
Comments