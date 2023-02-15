Dust advisory issued for Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

A dust advisory has been issued for Vernon, B.C.

The Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with Interior Health, says high concentrations of coarse particulate matter are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

“Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations,” the ministry said in its special air quality statement, adding that the advisory is in effect until further notice.

1:03 Vancouver Coastal Health warns of carbon monoxide dangers

The ministry says exposure is a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and diabetes; those with respiratory infections such as COVID-19; pregnant women; infants; and older adults.

Story continues below advertisement

It added that people with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

For more information on air quality, including real-time air quality observations, visit the provincial government’s website.

More information can also be sourced on the federal government’s air quality health index webpage.