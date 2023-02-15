Lac La Biche teacher charged with assault of student

A Lac La Biche teacher is being charged with one count of assault after allegedly assaulting a student in October.
Local teacher, 59-year-old Michael Lorne Mcarthur, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022, and has been released from custody while he awaits his next court appearance in March.
The child had minor injuries as a result of the assault, police said.
