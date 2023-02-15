Menu

Crime

Lac La Biche teacher charged with assault of student

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 1:03 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. RCMP say one of their officers in northern Manitoba tried to hunt a caribou while on duty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. RCMP say one of their officers in northern Manitoba tried to hunt a caribou while on duty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A Lac La Biche teacher is being charged with one count of assault after allegedly assaulting a student in October.

Local teacher, 59-year-old Michael Lorne Mcarthur, was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022, and has been released from custody while he awaits his next court appearance in March.

Read more: Alberta teacher charged with sexual assault involving a youth

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The child had minor injuries as a result of the assault, police said.

