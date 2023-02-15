Menu

Canada

NORAD conducting planned defense exercise off B.C. and Washington State coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 1:37 pm
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska - A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and crewed by members of the 204th Airlift Squadron participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. This iteration of the exercise featured a variety of military aircraft from the U.S. Air Force that operate out of the northern region. View image in full screen
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and crewed by members of the 204th Airlift Squadron participates in exercise AMALGAM DART 22-04 July 6, 2022, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. This iteration of the exercise features a variety of military aircraft from the U.S. Air Force that operates out of the northern region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy). Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy
If you are near the coast of B.C. and Washington State Wednesday you may see or hear some aircraft.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is conducting a planned air defense exercise involving American and Canadian aircraft.

In a statement, NORAD said this exercise will include fighter aircraft operating at a high altitude.

“This exercise is in no way related to recent NORAD and U.S. Northern Command operations associated with airborne objects over North America during the last two weeks,” the organization said.

NORAD will routinely conduct air defence exercises to be able to respond effectively to scenarios such as airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft.

A number of objects in American airspace have been shot down recently, starting with a giant white orb first detected in late January.

The U.S. military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by a U.S. fighter jet off South Carolina’s coast on Feb. 4, including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering.

“Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the structure,” the U.S. military’s Northern Command said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Reuters

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

