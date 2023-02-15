Impaired driving suspect in fatal Deer Lodge crash has disappeared, Winnipeg police say

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police are looking for a man facing a long list of charges in connection with a fatal crash last May.

Christian Grant Patchinose, 28, is facing multiple impaired driving charges, as well as charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from an early morning incident May 30, when an SUV crashed into a tree in the Deer Lodge area while fleeing from police.

View image in full screen Winnipeg police said the driver of this vehicle fled a traffic stop before crashing into a tree on Truro Street. Sam Thompson / Global News

Police said a 22-year-old woman, a passenger in the SUV, died in hospital after the crash, while Patchinose and a teenage girl were both taken to hospital in serious condition.

A warrant has been out for Patchinose’s arrest since January, and police have been unable to track him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).