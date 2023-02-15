Kitchener Rangers fail to vanquish London Knights in overtime

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers managed to pick up a point when they hosted the London Knights at the Aud on Tuesday night.

Knights forward Logan Mailloux, gave the visitors a 4-3 victory as he potted his 20th of the season at the 3:15 mark of overtime.

After a scoreless opening frame in what would turn out to be a see-saw contest, Landon Sim gave London the initial advantage early in the second period.

Kitchener’s Reid Valade tied things up about two minutes later, but the Rangers would get the lead toward the end of the period as Felip Mesar scored on a penalty shot.

Nearly seven minutes into the third, Max McCue tied the score for London, but Valade would get his second of the game a couple of minutes later while killing a power play to again put the Rangers in front.

Knights’ Easton Cowan scored at the 13-minute mark to force another deadlock with the score remaining even until Mailloux worked his magic in overtime.

The Rangers have now taken five of a possible six points since GM Mike McKenzie went back behind the bench.

Kitchener now embarks on a three-game road trip beginning Friday night in Sault Ste. Marie where they will battle the Greyhounds.