Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian hospitalized after hit and run in Montreal North

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 9:51 pm
Montreal police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in the city's north end involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in the city's north end involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was injured in what appears to be a hit-and-run collision in Montreal North.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said a 911 call reporting a collision between a vehicle and a woman came in at around 5:50 p.m.

Lévesque said it happened on Pie-IX Boulevard near the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard.

Read more: Laval daycare bus crash child victim was a ‘ray of sunshine,’ family says

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim — a 45-year-old woman with injuries to her upper body.

She was rushed to hospital and was conscious during her transport, Lévesque said.

Trending Now

Read more: Girl’s hit-and-run death renews calls for safer roads and school zones across Quebec

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

As of 9:30 p.m., police were still waiting for a health status report from hospital officials.

Lévesque said it appears the vehicle left the scene before the arrival of police.

A safety perimeter was set up and collision experts as well as investigators were on site Tuesday evening.

Click to play video: 'New one-way streets coming to Montreal in bid to improve pedestrian safety'
New one-way streets coming to Montreal in bid to improve pedestrian safety
Montreal PolicePedestrian SafetyMontreal NorthMontreal pedestrianMontreal collisionMontreal hit-and-runhit-and-run collisionPedestrian injured
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers