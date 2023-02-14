Pedestrian hospitalized after hit and run in Montreal North

Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was injured in what appears to be a hit-and-run collision in Montreal North.
Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said a 911 call reporting a collision between a vehicle and a woman came in at around 5:50 p.m.
Lévesque said it happened on Pie-IX Boulevard near the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard.
Read more: Laval daycare bus crash child victim was a ‘ray of sunshine,’ family says
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim — a 45-year-old woman with injuries to her upper body.
She was rushed to hospital and was conscious during her transport, Lévesque said.
Read more: Girl’s hit-and-run death renews calls for safer roads and school zones across Quebec
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
As of 9:30 p.m., police were still waiting for a health status report from hospital officials.
Lévesque said it appears the vehicle left the scene before the arrival of police.
A safety perimeter was set up and collision experts as well as investigators were on site Tuesday evening.
Comments