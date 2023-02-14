‘Phone’s been ringing off the hook’: Lethbridge businesses bask in Valentine’s Day boost

Employees at Blooms Flowers and Gifts were busy filling Valentine’s Day orders on Tuesday, even for the most last-minute shoppers.
“A lot of guys coming in yesterday… but today the phone’s been ringing off the hook,” said owner Colin Jorgensen.
“We opened up early, people were knocking on our door. It’s crazy, but Valentine’s usually is.”
It’s the first big occasion of 2023 for Jorgensen’s flower shop.
Read more: Defying time, age and odds: Canadians share their love stories on Valentine’s Day
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The owner says while this year has been busy, flowers were actually in higher demand during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID was a little bit of an anomaly. It actually made us busier in the floral industry,” Jorgensen said.
“This year isn’t quite to those standards, but it’s still a busy year… kind of back to the pre-COVID stuff.”
It’s a boost for his business’ bottom line and it’s preparation for other flower-giving holidays, where the rush is longer.
“It’s a few days that we’re celebrating (Valentine’s Day), whereas Mother’s Day, it kind of goes on for a week, so it’s a bit more of a holiday for us where we’re impacted more,” Jorgensen said.
“Our restaurant has been busy… our phones have been going non-stop for the last couple weeks about Valentine’s Day,” said Cayley McNeill, marketing manager at Firestone Restaurant & Bar.
The food industry is also expecting an active evening.
Read more: Saskatchewan businesses say inflation isn’t enough to bring down Valentine’s Day
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
Dinner reservations at Firestone have been full for the last two weeks.
“Since returning from COVID, Valentine’s Day has been super popular, but the business that we’ll receive on a Tuesday night is pretty similar to what we’ll see on a weekend, so we’re definitely ready,” McNeill said.
And it’s not just Feb. 14 where some businesses will get an economic boost.
According to McNeill, Tuesday’s influx of diners will also carry forward.
Read more: Western U study explores health of relationships — and not just on Valentines Day
Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting
“We’ll definitely see a lot of traction for the next couple days for sure, if not weeks, from Valentine’s Day,” McNeill said.
“It’s a really good push that we get in the little bit slower time of the year.”
Comments